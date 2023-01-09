Edwardsburg Public Schools finding solutions to bus driver shortage

Edwardsburg Public Schools credits better pay and hiring on-call drivers for easing the bus...
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Many Michiana school districts returned to the classroom from winter break on Monday. That’s after some schools spent a few days doing remote learning before the holidays.

A bus driver shortage forced Edwardsburg Public Schools to go the remote route in mid-December. Now Superintendent Jim Knoll is seeing relief thanks, in part, to drivers recovering from sickness and also the hiring of on-call drivers.

“We have a backup plan, where we work with a private organization, a private transportation group, to get a couple extra drivers, I guess you would say, almost on call, just in case we come up short, that we’re going to do that through the rest of the winter, into the spring. And then hopefully, we’ll entice a few more drivers to come to Edwardsburg,” said Knoll. “Then we’ll, we’ll see where we are. But right now, we’re better off.”

Knoll said boosting bus driver pay is easing the dearth of drivers.

“We worked with the union - transportation union - to change some of the salary schedule, so we hopefully will be more attractive, and that I think, has helped a little bit already,” Knoll added.

Anyone interested in driving for Edwardsburg Public Schools can visit the district’s website to apply.

South Bend schools damaged in storm resume classes

Madison STEAM Academy as well as Rise Up Academy returned to class on Monday after sub-zero temperatures in late December caused pipes to burst at both schools while students were on winter break.

SBCSC released a statement that says: “The two classrooms at Madison that had water damage from the winter storm are being renovated. First Response removed the humidity, and air quality tests came back safe. Today, the students are back in school and returned to their normal routines. The students in the two affected classrooms have temporarily relocated to other open rooms.”

Rise Up Academy sustained less damage in comparison to Madison STEAM Academy, the district said.

