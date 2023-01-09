38th annual Bridal Spectacular returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who has tied the knot or completed the “marriage project” in high school knows how much work goes into planning that special day.

Fortunately, a local organization has been helping thousands of brides of grooms for nearly four decades.

Hundreds of brides, grooms, and wedding parties filled the Century Center in downtown South Bend for the 38th annual Bridal Spectacular.

As Michiana’s premiere bridal show, this wedding event helps brides and grooms plan every detail of their big day.

“You’re going to see everything from DJs, photographers, florists, wedding transportation, and even the things for after the wedding planning like your honeymoon and insurance,” Director of the Bridal Spectacular Andrea Nissley said.

Since its inception, it has been locally owned with the goal of promoting the local wedding community.

“I think that it not only helps brides and grooms, but it also helps the wedding community to be able to network with one another. We really are a big, big family when it comes to vendors.”

Nissley’s mother started the Bridal Spectacular 38 years ago, and Nissley has been involved in the show ever since.

Her daughters follow in her footsteps, modeling dresses on the catwalk at this year’s show.

“It’s really a lot of fun to be able to work with family. They’re going to be third-generation owners of the show someday.”

The 39th Bridal Spectacular plans to be back at the Century Center on January 7th, 2024.

