2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two puppies named Chloe and Andi!

Chloe and Andi are sisters. They are 4-month-old husky mixes. Cooper says they are both doing well at their foster home after coming to the shelter about two months ago. To find out more about them, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Chloe and Andi or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122 or you can visit the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

