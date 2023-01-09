$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is. (Source: WCCO)
By Adam Duxter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wisc. (WCCO) – Wisconsin has a new multi-millionaire after a $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck Wednesday.

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.

“Somebody was lucky,” store manager Paul Wondra said in disbelief.

With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a mystery for now.

Some residents said the tiny town is very community-oriented and hope the winner would use the money to help some of the businesses in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Body found in Cass County field identified
Body found in Cass County field identified

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Special grand jury probing Trump, allies in Georgia finishes work
In this NASA false-color image, the blue and purple shows the hole in Earth's protective ozone...
UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit in Mexico
With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a...
$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck