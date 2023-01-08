United youth theater performs ‘Seussical Jr.’ for the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United youth theatre of South Bend is holding multiple performances of the ‘Seussical Jr.’ musical throughout this weekend at the Moreau Center for the arts, on campus at Saint Mary’s college. You’ll get transported through some classic Dr. Seuss inspired stories like ‘The Cat In The Hat’, to ‘Horton Hears a Who.

Tonight’s acts were performed by children around the community from kindergarten through fourth grade. The group has been practicing for the past couple of months on the musical, putting in hours of work to see it all pay off this weekend.

“These kids have been proving time and time again that they can do this,” Executive director of the United Youth Theatre Clare Costello said. “The thing is, I feel like people think that kids theatre is something that’s cute on stage. But these kids prove time and time again that, its an actual art form and they really live up to this potential.”

The U.Y.T puts on multiple community productions like ‘Seussical Jr.’ throughout the year. The theatres goal is to help kids from kindergarten to the 12th grade gain confidence, creativity, and respect for the arts, both on and off the stage.

The theatre will be performing one more time this, Sunday, January 8th, at 2 p.m. at the Moreau Center.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.