United youth theater performs ‘Seussical Jr.’ for the community

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United youth theatre of South Bend is holding multiple performances of the ‘Seussical Jr.’ musical throughout this weekend at the Moreau Center for the arts, on campus at Saint Mary’s college. You’ll get transported through some classic Dr. Seuss inspired stories like ‘The Cat In The Hat’, to ‘Horton Hears a Who.

Tonight’s acts were performed by children around the community from kindergarten through fourth grade. The group has been practicing for the past couple of months on the musical, putting in hours of work to see it all pay off this weekend.

“These kids have been proving time and time again that they can do this,” Executive director of the United Youth Theatre Clare Costello said. “The thing is, I feel like people think that kids theatre is something that’s cute on stage. But these kids prove time and time again that, its an actual art form and they really live up to this potential.”

The U.Y.T puts on multiple community productions like ‘Seussical Jr.’ throughout the year. The theatres goal is to help kids from kindergarten to the 12th grade gain confidence, creativity, and respect for the arts, both on and off the stage.

The theatre will be performing one more time this, Sunday, January 8th, at 2 p.m. at the Moreau Center.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Body found in Cass County field identified

Latest News

"Detectives" and audience members try to solve the murder mystery at The Dinner Detectives...
Interactive murder mystery thrills Michiana
Audience members are encouraged to use fun pseudonyms or names of famous characters at The...
Dinner Detectives Murder Mystery
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Next sunshine chance arrives Monday