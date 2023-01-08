Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and YWCA of North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about an upcoming donation drive to help support single mothers and their children.

Starting Monday, Jan. 9th, people can donate hygienic items and basic necessities for women and children at the South Bend Clerk’s office located in the St. Joseph County City Building.

Jones has a personal connection to the YWCA that started when she moved back to South Bend with her kids after escaping a physically and emotionally abusive relationship. Now she says she’s returning the favor.

“The YWCA was my first impact when I came out of that situation and the things that they offered me were, first of all, guidance and letting me know that I was safe. I was in a safe environment,” Jones said.

Donations can be dropped off between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Jan 9th-13th.

