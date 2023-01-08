Mishawaka Cavemen win 3A state wrestling championship

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of state champs coming out of Michiana -- more specifically, Mishawaka High School.

Competing for their first team state title in 13 years, the Mishawaka Cavemen came away from Saturday as 3A state champions.

The Cavemen took down East Central 66-12 in round 1, followed by a 40-28 win over Greenfield Central in round 2.

The title round was a nail-biter but Mishawaka eked out the win over Columbus East by a score of 43-31 to bring home the state crown. Congratulations to the Cavemen!

