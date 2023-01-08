Irish chopped down in Chapel Hill for 5th straight ACC loss

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots the ball while guarded by Notre Dame guard J.J....
North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots the ball while guarded by Notre Dame guard J.J. Starling (1) during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, NC. (WNDU) - The season is slipping away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball team.

Saturday, they suffered their sixth loss in the last seven games, and their fifth in five conference contests as they went down to the University of North Carolina, 81-64.

The Irish were missing freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin, and frequently found themselves being punished on the inside. The Tar Heels out-rebounded Notre Dame 45-32, and outscored them in the paint by a final tally of 36-26.

Nate Laszewski was the most effective offensive threat for Notre Dame, dropping a team-high 17 points on 70% shooting. He also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

The Irish will next host Georgia Tech on January 10th (Tuesday) -- tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Body found in Cass County field identified

Latest News

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) plays against Purdue during the second half...
Pair of Notre Dame defensive lineman declare for NFL Draft
IUSB's women's basketball team comes out on top in their game against Roosevelt University; the...
IU South Bend splits hoops double-header with Roosevelt
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey calls to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
NEW YEAR, SAME STORY: Irish remain winless in ACC play with loss to Boston College
Notre Dame's Cassandre Prosper (4) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College