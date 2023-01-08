Interactive murder mystery thrills Michiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dinner, show, and an interactive murder mystery? That’s what audience members at The Dinner Detective experienced Saturday night.

Taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Room in Mishawaka, dozens of people came out to enjoy The Dinner Detective’s improvisational take on true crime and attempt to solve the mystery.

“We put on a performance 2-3 times a month, usually on Saturdays, sometimes on Fridays, and our public performances, as we’re about to do here tonight, we have guests anywhere from 60 to a sold-out show of 90 people, and we put on a great improvised comedy murder mystery dinner theatre evening,” C.O.O. of The Dinner Detective: South Bend, Nicholas Jaymes said.

Audience members can’t use their real names but are encouraged to use any fun, creative pseudonym or famous character.

“When you show up, the only thing we tell you to do is trust nobody, and we also have you create a codename for the evening,” Jaymes added.

Clues are given throughout the night with each of the four courses, making solving the crime more likely as the night continues.

“But the codename is what everyone is going to know you as throughout the evening, just to add that extra layer of fun to the evening, and that’s also the name you use to guess who the killer is,” Jaymes explained. “And it’s your goal to find out who in the audience is not who they say they are.”

But the question on everyone’s mind is, who is the killer?

“As far as who the killer is, we have actors planted within the audience, so the killer does know they are the killer,” Jaymes said. “None of the audience members are going to randomly find out that they were the killer the whole time.”

Some audience members thought they might know who was responsible for this most heinous crime.

“Although I have been accused this evening, we’ll see if it’s me, although I can say it is not,” South Bend Resident Kathryn Miller said. “But yes, I’m very excited to find out who the killer is this evening.”

“I would say yes, I have a hunch, and if I’m wrong, I’m going to look stupid, but I have a hunch,” Granger Resident Liam Riggs said. “I think it’s a good one too.”

These tickets do go fast, so if you’re interested in solving the murder with The Dinner Detective, make sure to register in advance.

“Oh, I love it,” Miller added. “I didn’t realize it was a comedic event tonight, and so, it’s been a lot of laughs, a lot of fun, absolutely been enjoying the evening.”

The show does have a PG13 rating, which makes it more adult-orientated, but parents can bring their older children and teenagers to experience the murder mystery.

“When going in, you need to be open-minded about everything,” Riggs noted. “The less open-minded you are, the less of a good time you’re going to have.”

