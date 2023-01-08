Get ready for more sunshine as kids head back to school on Monday!

A mix of sun and clouds to kick off your Monday!
Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Monday!
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Low of 25.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High near 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of passing shower. High around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 46.

Thursday: Rain showers likely. High of 45.

Friday: Chance of snow showers early. High of 38.

High today: 37

Low: 27

PPT: 0.00″

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

One dead in single-vehicle crash early Sunday in LaPorte County
LaPorte County fatal crash
Kids head back to school with a mix of sun and clouds
WNDU First Alert Forecast - Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 1-8-23
Jones has a personal connection to the YWCA that started when she moved back to South Bend with...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA
Individual instruction, batting cage rentals, ten-week sessions, and more are available and...
Baseball, softball training season begins at RBI’s Unlimited