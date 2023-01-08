Cloudy today with a stray flurry, but sunshine arrives to start your work week!

Clouds today but you’ll need sunglasses tomorrow!
Expect a primarily cloudy day for Sunday with a stray flurry south
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Primarily cloudy day with a stray flurry, mainly south. High of 37.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low of 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High near 42.

Next chance for wet weather arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with rain showers possible.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Cloudy day for Michiana with a stray flurry south
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 1-8-23
"Detectives" and audience members try to solve the murder mystery at The Dinner Detectives...
Interactive murder mystery thrills Michiana
Audience members are encouraged to use fun pseudonyms or names of famous characters at The...
Dinner Detectives Murder Mystery
The United Youth Theatre performs 'Seussical Jr.' for the first time in three years.
United youth theater performs ‘Seussical Jr.’ for the community