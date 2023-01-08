Cloudy today with a stray flurry, but sunshine arrives to start your work week!
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Today: Primarily cloudy day with a stray flurry, mainly south. High of 37.
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low of 25.
Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High near 42.
Next chance for wet weather arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with rain showers possible.
