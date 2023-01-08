Body found in Cass County identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County sheriff’s office has identified the boy of a 65-year-old woman found earlier this week.

Fingerprints collected during an autopsy helped identify Bonnie Lou Holtz of Porter Township.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Holtz was found in a field in Lagrange Township on Thursday afternoon near the corner of Beeson Street and M-62.

Anyone with information should contact the Cass County sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Body found in Cass County field identified

Latest News

Cass Co. woman's body identified
Cass Co. woman's body identified
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Next sunshine chance arrives Monday
Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog...
2nd Chance Pet: Petro