Body found in Cass County identified

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County sheriff’s office has identified the boy of a 65-year-old woman found earlier this week.

Fingerprints collected during an autopsy helped identify Bonnie Lou Holtz of Porter Township.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Holtz was found in a field in Lagrange Township on Thursday afternoon near the corner of Beeson Street and M-62.

Anyone with information should contact the Cass County sheriff’s office.

