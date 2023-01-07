Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination

A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time.

On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff.

WOWT reports the cheetah cubs were recently born at the Wildlife Safari Park.

According to the zoo, the cubs are two boys and two girls to first-time mother Clio.

Zoo officials said the four cubs had their first exam in December 2022. When the cubs were first born, Clio and her cubs were left mostly undisturbed to help with the bonding process

During the examination, the veterinary staff said they listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, checked their eyes, and gave them their first vaccines.

An off-display cheetah breeding center at the Wildlife Safari Park helps ensure the cheetahs have privacy in an environment that resembles their natural habitat, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township.
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

Latest News

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog...
2nd Chance Pet: Petro
You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it...
Pet Vet: Spleen Tumors and Splenectomy