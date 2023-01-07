State police seek entries for ‘National Missing Children’s Day’ poster contest

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police is calling on all 5th-grade students to participate in this year’s “National Missing Children’s Day” poster contest!

The annual contest provides a way to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and exploited children. The winner also receives an award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice!

The requirements for the competition are simple:

  • Applicants must be in the fifth grade.
  • Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.
  • Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.
  • The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

For more information, a PDF document of the event has been enclosed below:

Submissions are due to be postmarked by Jan. 27, 2023, and must be mailed to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821

