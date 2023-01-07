South Bend woman to help create giant balloon wonderland to benefit those with disabilities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back in November, we told you about Jenn Nyikos.

A balloon artist and South Bend business owner of “Fun by the Yard.”

Now, we’re learning she was chosen as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals heading to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. They’ll be taking part in a charitable big balloon build in March!

Nyikos, along with 65 other balloon artists, will leave their businesses for five days to create an incredible project for kids and adults with disabilities in Lake Geneva.

Nyikos’s passion for helping others has led her to be invited to three previous big balloon builds. One in the UK, one in Vincennes (supporting United Way of Knox County), and the third in Kansas City.

