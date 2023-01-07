South Bend woman to help create giant balloon wonderland to benefit those with disabilities

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back in November, we told you about Jenn Nyikos.

A balloon artist and South Bend business owner of “Fun by the Yard.”

Now, we’re learning she was chosen as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals heading to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. They’ll be taking part in a charitable big balloon build in March!

Nyikos, along with 65 other balloon artists, will leave their businesses for five days to create an incredible project for kids and adults with disabilities in Lake Geneva.

Stay up-to-date with Jenn’s colorful adventures by following the Fun by the Yard Facebook page.

Nyikos’s passion for helping others has led her to be invited to three previous big balloon builds. One in the UK, one in Vincennes (supporting United Way of Knox County), and the third in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township.
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
A home was destroyed early Thursday morning on Addison Street in South Bend.
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say
Valentin Batausu
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Upper 30s on Saturday; A few snowflakes possible Sunday
State police seek entries for ‘National Missing Children’s Day’ poster contest
Business owner, balloon pro works on special project.
Business owner, balloon pro works on special project
State Rep. Jake Teshka's 'Heart of a Hoosier' award.
State Rep. Jake Teshka launches ‘Heart of a Hoosier’ award