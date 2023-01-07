Saturday Morning Sitdown: Hunter Ice Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details for those looking to have some winter fun.

An organizer from the Hunter Ice Festival in Niles stopped by 16 News Now Saturday Morning to give us a look ahead at next week’s celebration.

With ice sculptures set to line the streets in downtown Niles, families can also enjoy ice games, live carvings, and other fun activities for kids.

This is the event’s 19th year and they’re bringing back one of the attractions that got this all started in the first place.

“Over 100 years ago, there was a company, the Hunter Ice Company. They moved to Niles and took advantage of the pure ice at Barron Lake and they kind of became a legacy for the city. Born out of that was the famous Hunter’s Ice Cream, one of the best ice cream flavors out there,” said Hunter Ice Festival Organizer Justin Flagle.

Everything kicks off with their fire and ice event on Friday night. You can find more info by following the link at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.