First Alert Weather: Next sunshine chance arrives Monday

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25F. Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sun peeks. Slight chance of a flurry. High 38F. Low 28F. Wind light and variable.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. High 42F. Low 32F Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will remain well above average for next week and continue into mid-January. We watch a low-pressure system moving out of the Colorado Rockies late next week (Thursday - Friday). This will bring widespread rain chances to Michiana. Snow will mix in on the backside of the system on Friday. A Colder weather pattern looks to return to the area late month.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.