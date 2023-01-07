First Alert Weather: Next sunshine chance arrives Monday
Mostly cloudy with a flurry chance on Sunday. Skies clear throughout Monday with highs back into the 40s. Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday night through Friday.
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25F. Wind light and variable.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sun peeks. Slight chance of a flurry. High 38F. Low 28F. Wind light and variable.
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. High 42F. Low 32F Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will remain well above average for next week and continue into mid-January. We watch a low-pressure system moving out of the Colorado Rockies late next week (Thursday - Friday). This will bring widespread rain chances to Michiana. Snow will mix in on the backside of the system on Friday. A Colder weather pattern looks to return to the area late month.
