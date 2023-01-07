First Alert Weather: Next sunshine chance arrives Monday

Mostly cloudy with a flurry chance on Sunday. Skies clear throughout Monday with highs back into the 40s. Our next system to watch moves in Wednesday night through Friday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25F. Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sun peeks. Slight chance of a flurry. High 38F. Low 28F. Wind light and variable.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. High 42F. Low 32F Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will remain well above average for next week and continue into mid-January. We watch a low-pressure system moving out of the Colorado Rockies late next week (Thursday - Friday). This will bring widespread rain chances to Michiana. Snow will mix in on the backside of the system on Friday. A Colder weather pattern looks to return to the area late month.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township.
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blizzard Warnings Up for Michiana
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, December 17, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Slick Streets this Weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few light snow showers through Friday; Lake effect snow this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Wet roads on Thursday and lake effect snow this weekend