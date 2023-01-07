DTSB hosts First Fridays event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the first “First Fridays” of the year.

People gathered in downtown South Bend for the “Winter Wonderland” themed event.

“And, our tag line is, ‘Get out and enjoy winter before you’re completely sick of it,’” said Kylie Carter, Senior Director of Marketing & Events for downtown South Bend.

First Fridays is a family-friendly event, that is affordable and a whole lot of fun.

“Whenever I come downtown you see people, your neighbors and friends, it’s a really great way to connect with people, especially in these winter months. I think it’s hard to find things to do and get out and connect with people,” said Carter.

People enjoyed some tasty hot beverages on the “Coffee and Cocoa Crawl.”

“We have a map on our website of places that you can go around and get samples of cocoa and coffee all around downtown, and there’s also some places for adults who would like a hot beverage...as well,” said Carter.

After they were done warming up, they had fake snowball fights and did some ice skating at Howard Park.

“And then there’s a few things that aren’t winter related at all…fun activity tonight at Fiddlers. They are celebrating women’s Christmas. It happens on January 6. It’s an Irish tradition where after all the work that women did to get ready for the holidays, they celebrate them tonight…special treats for women’s Christmas,” said Carter.

Downtown restaurants and businesses also offered good deals on Friday.

“It’s a chance for you to check out a new place maybe you didn’t know about...shop local and support these local businesses. It’s a real celebration of the unique businesses we have downtown,” said Carter.

