DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As tax filing season approaches, the Indiana Department of Revenue wants to make Hoosiers aware of several changes this year.

Notable changes this year include: earned income credit rate change, adoption credits, and automatic taxpayer refunds.

Individual income tax forms for 2022 are now available on the Department of Revenue’s website.

The DOR will begin accepting individual income tax returns this month in accordance with the IRS.

