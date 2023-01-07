DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes - what's ahead and what can be done now to manage. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As tax filing season approaches, the Indiana Department of Revenue wants to make Hoosiers aware of several changes this year.

Notable changes this year include: earned income credit rate change, adoption credits, and automatic taxpayer refunds.

Individual income tax forms for 2022 are now available on the Department of Revenue’s website.

The DOR will begin accepting individual income tax returns this month in accordance with the IRS.

For more information, click here.

