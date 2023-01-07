The baseball and softball training season begins at RBI’s Unlimited

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The training season before baseball and softball season has begun at RBI’s Unlimited.

Individual instruction, batting cage rentals, ten-week sessions, and more are available and players of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

Olivia Zarantonello is an IUSB softball player and instructor at RBI’s Unlimited, who started coming to RBI’s Unlimited as a little girl and has come full circle to now instructing there.

“It is so important having a place like this. I feel like softball facilities and baseball facilities as well. It’s hard to find a good indoor place, where you can get your work in in the winter and it’s so important to put in work in the off season, so to have this available in our area is absolutely amazing,” says Zarantonello.

For more information on RBI’s Unlimited, including session details and pricing, click here.

Or call RBI’s Unlimited owner, Tim Peterson: 574-993-7248

