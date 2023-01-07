2nd Chance Pet: Petro

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Petro who is looking for a new home!

For more information about Petro, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Petro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122 or you can visit the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township.
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

Latest News

You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it...
Pet Vet: Spleen Tumors and Splenectomy
2nd Chance Pets: Milky Way & Reese’s
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Harley
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named...
2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy