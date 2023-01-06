Winter Days return to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days return to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend.
You can walk through the zoo and visit some of your favorite animals, take a ride on the Potawatomi Express, and enjoy some concessions, weather permitting.
“We’re very excited because it’s an opportunity for people to get out and see the zoo in a different perspective in the wintertime,” said Josh Sisk, the executive director.
Winter Days will take place every other weekend through March 19th.
They will take place from 12 – 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Winter Days are free for zoo members. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for children and seniors. Babies two and under are free.
