Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the suspect.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday.

On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.

No further information has been released pending the ongoing investigation.

