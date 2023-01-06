State Rep. Jake Teshka launches ‘Heart of a Hoosier’ award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you know of an outstanding Hoosier deserving to be recognized, now’s your chance!

State Representative Jake Teshka wants to recognize those in House District 7 who have the “Heart of a Hoosier.” It’s all a part of his newly launched program of the same name. House District 7 includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall, and St. Joseph Counties.

Anyone considered to have a good judge of character and those who go above and beyond to help others are eligible for the award.

To nominate someone, simply click here, and select the “Nominate” tab to fill out the form.

