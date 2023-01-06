St. Joseph Co. police officer resigns after OWI investigation.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An off-duty St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving resigned on Friday.

Officer Coty Hoffman was placed on administrative suspension, and an internal investigation was conducted since the incident occurred in November 2022. Sheriff Redman was prepared to present the investigation results to the County Police Merit Board at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

However, Hoffman resigned before disciplinary charges against him could be presented.

Both Sheriff Redman and the department have no further comment regarding the incident or Hoffman’s employment with the department at this time.

