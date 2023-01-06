South Bend Cubs to host 'Polar Plunge' in February.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to take the plunge this winter?

The Special Olympics’ “Polar Plunge” returns to Four Winds Field next month! It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 25.

Event registration begins at 10 a.m., and the plunge happens at 12 p.m.

If you raise at least $85 for Special Olympics Indiana, you’ll receive an official Polar Plunge t-shirt. If you donate at least $30, you’ll be entered to win an outdoor suite to a South Bend Cubs game next season and more!

“As a lifelong baseball fan, I look forward to each new spring … the smell of flowers and freshly cut grass … and the announcement from the person behind home plate ‘PLAY BALL!’ And before each spring, the fun and excitement of Special Olympics Indiana’s Polar Plunge season!” said President & CEO of Special Olympics Indiana Jeff Mohler. “As our largest annual fundraising series, it’s important for us to start off the new year with the needed funding to allow our athletes a chance to practice, compete, excel, and better themselves. The South Bend Cubs have been great friends, allowing me a chance to enjoy my favorite sport and allowing our athletes a chance to succeed by hosting and sponsoring the Polar Plunge. Special Olympics Indiana truly appreciates all the Cubs do for the game and for the South Bend community!”

More than 3,500 individuals take the plunge in a typical year, Freezin’ for a Reason, to raise vital funds that make a lasting difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities.

The Polar Plunge has generated more than $9.3 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana’s year-round programs and events, including more than $860,000 in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR DONATE

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.