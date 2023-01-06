Signs installed on the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The VA clinic in Mishawaka is now officially named in honor of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Signs bearing Walorski’s name have now been installed on the building.

Legislation renaming the clinic was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden after Walorski’s tragic death in an August car accident. 2 staffers and a Nappanee woman also died in the crash.

