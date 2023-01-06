Search underway for missing South Bend man

The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker.
The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker.

Walker is 5′11″, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing the outfit pictured. Walker’s family states he suffers from medical issues and needs to be taking medication.

If you have any information about Darnell Walker’s whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

