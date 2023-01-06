Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital.

We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.

The South Bend Housing Authority claims the detectors passed the inspection, though Halamar refused to sign a lease until another inspection was completed.

16 News Now spoke with the property manager Donny Lewis who helped move them in, and he not only says he personally installed new working smoke detectors but also that there was no request for a second home inspection.

He said he let them move in out of good faith after seeing their Housing Authority Voucher was approved, and every time he followed up to get them to sign a lease agreement, Halamar was unavailable.

He said they had to start the process of eviction once rent stopped coming in around early December.

An open eviction suit in Mycase shows the courts immediately granted the preliminary possession of the property to the property manager listed as 4024 Trust on Monday after Halamar failed to appear in court for an eviction hearing. Lewis says police would have evicted her Friday.

We spoke with Halamar’s mother, who said she’s in a coma and in critical but stable condition.

She says her other daughter personally tested the smoke detectors in the house and said they didn’t work, even when she tried to fix them.

She also says it’s the Housing Authority and the property manager that failed to get back in touch with her daughter.

The South Bend Fire Department is still investigating how this fire started, so they’re not available to provide any updates at this time. However, this video is potentially something they’ll be looking at to get their answer.

This shows the very moment sparks started flying at 4024 Addison St. between 5:20 and 5:30 Thursday morning.

You’ll notice the outdoor lighting shuts off completely after that happened. Neighbors told us that’s the moment when they heard an explosion or rumble that woke them up.

While Lewis stands by his facts in the story, he also expressed empathy toward Halamar and her daughter, who are fighting in the hospital, saying he was emotional when he learned about their conditions.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.