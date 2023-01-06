Owen ‘Butch’ Morgan, former St. Joseph County Democratic chairman, dies at 73

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic figure on the South Bend political scene has passed away at the age of 73.

Owen “Butch” Morgan was a long-time chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party.

His political career was cut short by scandal. In 2013, Morgan was convicted of conspiracy to commit petition fraud.

He served six months in prison for forging signatures on nomination petitions to get Democratic presidential candidates on the 2008 primary ballot.

Morgan denied that he did anything wrong.

