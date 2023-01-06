Mishawaka Common Council to discuss housing development plans

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development could soon be reaching new heights in Mishawaka.

A request has been made to raise the maximum allowable building height for the next phase of the Grandview development at Cleveland and Gumwood.

The limit is now 48 feet. Developers want to take that up to 65 feet.

The council was to take up the matter at a meeting set for Monday, but a postponement has been requested so more time can be spent sharing project details with neighbors.

Meantime, the council is still being asked to tweak a plan submitted 15 years ago for a 16.8-acre parcel off Bremen Highway near Meijer Drive.

That parcel is still vacant.

The old plan called for multi-tenant commercial buildings. The new plan envisions a drive-through restaurant and an automobile service shop.

