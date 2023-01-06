Gov. Holcomb to deliver 7th State of the State address on Tuesday
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his 7th State of the State address next week!
He’ll deliver it to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The address will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes.
To view the stream, simply click here.
