Gov. Holcomb to deliver 7th State of the State address on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his 7th State of the State address next week!

He’ll deliver it to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The address will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes.

To view the stream, simply click here.

