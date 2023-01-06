Gov. Holcomb to deliver 7th State of the State address on Tuesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his 7th State of the State address next week!

He’ll deliver it to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The address will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes.

To view the stream, simply click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township.
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
A home was destroyed early Thursday morning on Addison Street in South Bend.
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say
Valentin Batausu
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of...
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

Latest News

Michigan Sen. Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024
Five incumbents file for reelection in Warsaw.
5 Warsaw Common Council members file for reelection
Braun fundraising points to expensive GOP Indiana governor race
Reports: Fred Upton intrigued by potential House speaker bid