Goshen’s Fire & Ice Fest underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marks the end of winter break for many schools here in Michiana, so why not finish it out with a bit of fun?

Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival kicked off this afternoon as part of Goshen’s First Fridays. Professional ice carvers began their work creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice!

Festivities will then continue into the night as fire dancers perform. The event also has plenty of food and retail specials from local businesses!

Event organizers say an event like this takes a lot of planning.

“We definitely start the year before looking at what we can improve and what we can get better at,” explained Amanda McMahon, the event coordinator at Eyedart Creative Studio. “What we liked about that event, we’ll always apply that to the next year. Planning usually starts around three months before just to start really thinking about the details and locking things in.“

The event only lasts until 8 p.m. today, and then it is done!

