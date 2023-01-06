First Alert Weather: A few more light, snow showers tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The upper level low bringing the rain and snow to the area will continue to lift out of the area Friday morning. Overall snow chances will come down on Friday afternoon and could possibly lead to some sun before the day closes Friday evening. High temperatures on Friday will be similar to Thursday and in the middle 30s. One of the coldest nights is on tap Friday into Saturday with temperatures falling into the middle 20s. More sunshine will be around on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures warming to the upper 30s. Most of next week will warm to around 40 degrees during the day and the low 30s each morning. We’re keeping an eye on a system for next Friday.

FRIDAY: Morning flurries will give way to peeks of sun late day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid-30s. Low 25F. Wind W at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Peeks of sun throughout Saturday will give way to a chance of light rain/snow Saturday night into Sunday. No road impacts are expected locally. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our 30-degree high temperatures are short-lived. High temperatures next week will rebound back into the 40s (10-15 degrees above average)! More sunshine looks likely next week with the above-average temperatures. We are watching a chance of showers late next week as our upper-level pattern begins to break back down. Still NO BIG cool-down in sight for Michiana.

