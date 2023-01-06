Community leaders preview MLK Day event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — As Martin Luther King day approaches, community leaders are giving a preview on how they’re planning to honor Dr. King.

The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration and Recognition will take place on January 16 at the Century Center in South Bend. There will be workshops, vendors, musical presentations, and much more for all ages.

This year’s theme is “Empowering ourselves to fulfill the dream.”

At a press conference, community leaders also shared messages of hope and unity.

“We, too, are America,” said community leader Gladys Muhammad. “It’s our country ‘tis of thee and today we are empowering ourselves to help to fulfill that dream.”

After 36 years, community leaders say the celebration continues to be an important annual event in the South Bend-Mishawaka community.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.