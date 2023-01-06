Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County gets ready to welcome a brand-new Immediate Care Center to the St Joseph Plymouth Medical Center.

This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous Immediate care Center.

“Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple months now,” says Eric Holsopple, the Hospital Administrator at the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. “And so, it will be addressing some of the access issues that we’ve had in the past,” Holsopple adds.

Immediate Care Centers provide health care to individuals experiencing minor illnesses and injuries, as well as screenings, physicals, blood tests, and more.

Immediate Care Centers are also an asset for those who do not have a primary care physician.

“Immediate care addresses the needs at the moment and allows them to get health again, but for long term, for population health, it’s really important that folks get plugged into a primary care physician,” Holsopple says.

With that said, the opening of a new Immediate Care Center doesn’t change the fact that across the nation, hospitals and physicians are struggling.

“All over the country, we’re seeing this change, within who is in healthcare, how it’s being provided and what is readily available. Brining that locally and in a rural setting, it makes it even harder at points to be able to recruit and bring people to the area,” Holsopple says.

That’s part of why St. Joseph Medical Group is partnering with IUSB to provide scholarships to nursing and medical students, hoping to add more physicians to the team and be able to continue to try to provide the best possible care to those in need.

“It’s a step in the right direction to be able to provide care for folks that need it in the moment and that’s truly what the immediate care is,” says Holsopple.

The St. Joseph Health System’s Immediate Care Center in Marshall County will open on Monday, January 9th, and provide services Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

