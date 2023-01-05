Woman hurt in South Bend fire

(MGN Online)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend.

Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street.

Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under control.

Officials say one woman who lived there was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are unknown at this time.

