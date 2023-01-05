Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman transferring to Notre Dame

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman throws a pass against Missouri during the second half of...
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman throws a pass against Missouri during the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has committed to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility in 2023.

Hartman, who had been rumored to join the Fighting Irish since he entered the transfer portal Dec. 27, announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Hartman comes from Wake Forest as the ACC’s career leader in touchdown passes, throwing for 110 over five seasons with the Demon Deacons. He is also second in ACC history with 12,967 career passing yards.

Hartman threw for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns over 12 games in 2022.  He went 27-18 as a starter at Wake Forest.

Hartman joins Notre Dame after Drew Pyne, who went 8-2 as a starter for the Irish in 2022, transferred to Arizona State. He is expected to compete for the starting job next season against Tyler Buchner, who accounted for five touchdowns in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl win over South Carolina on Dec. 30.

