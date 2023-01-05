Uptown Kitchen opens pop-up location

Uptown Kitchen opens pop-up location
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular Granger restaurant opened a pop-up location on Thursday.

Uptown Café is now open in Toscana Park and will stay open while Uptown Kitchen is closed for remodeling.

Management said they opened the temporary location to continue providing jobs for their employees, and to continue serving their loyal customers.

The menu at Uptown Café is a slimmer version of Uptown Kitchen’s current menu.

“I think they’re going to get much the same experience that they got at the Uptown Kitchen,” said Steve Hunter, the Senior VP of Operations. “We were careful to make sure and bring over everybody’s favorites, or I think most favorites I should say.”

Construction at Uptown Kitchen is expected to take about five weeks.

The pop-up location is located at 303 Florence Avenue in Granger, which is where the original location first opened 15 years ago.

The menu at Uptown Cafe

