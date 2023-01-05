Starke County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives body armor donation

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Cody has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Office announced the donation on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which is made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org. You can also mail your donations to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

