Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!

Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!

Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU, met his wife line dancing in South Bend! They’ve been married for 12 years!

“Great way to meet people, kinda get you out of the house and make friends, and get some good exercise,” said Highbaugh, a dance instructor at Southgate Crossing.

If you’re new to line dancing don’t worry! Beginner lessons also take place on Wednesdays at Southgate Crossing!

It costs $6 per person and all ages are welcome!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.