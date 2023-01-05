Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!

Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!

Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU, met his wife line dancing in South Bend! They’ve been married for 12 years!

“Great way to meet people, kinda get you out of the house and make friends, and get some good exercise,” said Highbaugh, a dance instructor at Southgate Crossing.

If you’re new to line dancing don’t worry! Beginner lessons also take place on Wednesdays at Southgate Crossing!

It costs $6 per person and all ages are welcome!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new video has been released by police that shows the suspect in the killings of the four...
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
If you can identify this individual, please call Det. Lambright at (574) 389-4736.
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation

Latest News

IUSB hosts basketball double-header against Roosevelt
Notre Dame defensive linemen Jayson Ademilola, Chris Smith declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Notre Dame defensive linemen Ademilola, Smith declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Faith, community leaders celebrate new crisis response center
Faith, community leaders celebrate new crisis response center
The flats include a rooftop patio, waterfront views, as well as a dog park.
New Benton Harbor housing development now accepting tenant applications