South Bend Police Department releases 2022 crime statistics

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has released its annual gun violence statistics from 2022.

Shooting investigations went slightly down from 2021, with 97 in 2022, compared to 105 from the year before. Victims of gun violence went slightly up; 124 were reported in 2022, compared to 121 in 2021. In all, the department handled 25 homicide investigations, up from 19 in 2021.

City police are already handling their first homicide investigation this year after 46-year-old Rachel Havrick was shot and killed in the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on Monday.

To view crime metrics in South Bend, simply click here to visit the city’s transparency hub.

