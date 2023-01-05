South Bend launches ‘Vibrant Places’ program to revitalize business exteriors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to make South Bend more vibrant, one facade at a time, have been stepped up!

Since 2015, 74 businesses have taken advantage of a matching grant program that pays up to half of the cost of exterior building improvements. Now, the maximum grant amount has been increased from $30,000 to $50,000.

Any business throughout the city can take part, while the program had previously been limited to shops along designated commercial corridors. The Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program is an economic recovery program funded, in part, by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

