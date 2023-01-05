Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County

The Bogue House is said to have housed over 1500 freedom seeking slaves on their journey to...
The Bogue House is said to have housed over 1500 freedom seeking slaves on their journey to Canada.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!

“The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.

In 1847, the house also played a part in the infamous Kentucky Slave Raid, in which the community came together to push out 13 Kentucky slave catchers. In the 1960s, the house underwent a remodel that brought in a fireplace and chimney.

The Bogue House in the 1960s.
The Bogue House in the 1960s.(WNDU)

In 2018, the house was donated to the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, Mich., by Pleasant View Church of God. An 1820′s squatter cabin and attic were uncovered that forms the central part of the house.

The attic discovered in the Bogue House.
The attic discovered in the Bogue House.(WNDU)

Now, restorations are underway on the front of the house to restore it to its original state.

The current state of the Bogue House as it undergoes restoration.
The current state of the Bogue House as it undergoes restoration.(WNDU)

The Bogue House and Bonine Carriage House are open for tours from June through September. The house is located at the intersection of Crooked Creek Road and M-60 in Cassopolis.

For more information simply click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new video has been released by police that shows the suspect in the killings of the four...
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of...
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

Latest News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier and something different needs...
Gov. Holcomb wants to increase health spending by $347 million
City launches 'Vibrant Places' program to revitalize business exteriors.
City launches 'Vibrant Places' program to revitalize business exteriors
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman throws a pass against Missouri during the second half of...
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman transferring to Notre Dame
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Another burst of snow during the evening commute