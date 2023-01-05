Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!

“The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.

In 1847, the house also played a part in the infamous Kentucky Slave Raid, in which the community came together to push out 13 Kentucky slave catchers. In the 1960s, the house underwent a remodel that brought in a fireplace and chimney.

The Bogue House in the 1960s. (WNDU)

In 2018, the house was donated to the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, Mich., by Pleasant View Church of God. An 1820′s squatter cabin and attic were uncovered that forms the central part of the house.

The attic discovered in the Bogue House. (WNDU)

Now, restorations are underway on the front of the house to restore it to its original state.

The current state of the Bogue House as it undergoes restoration. (WNDU)

The Bogue House and Bonine Carriage House are open for tours from June through September. The house is located at the intersection of Crooked Creek Road and M-60 in Cassopolis.

