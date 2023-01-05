Rising price of eggs ruffles feathers

(WNDU) - If you noticed your holiday dinner costs a little more to make, you’re not alone.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, flour was up 25%, milk 15%, butter 27%, and topping the list is eggs at an eye-watering 49%. Experts say the Avian Flu is to blame for the skyrocketing egg prices.

“We saw it start early in the year, grew as we moved into spring, and then by the time we moved into the summertime, it sort of disappeared, said Amy Smith, Vice President for Advanced Economic Solutions. “We just didn’t really see it again. But it did rear its ugly head again in August of this year, and we continued to see infections.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of Dec. 28, more than 57 million birds have been affected by Avian Flu in 2022. These figures include birds such as turkeys and ducks.

Paul Meulemans of Berrien Springs is a first-generation farmer of Wild Coyote Farm. He has a flock of about 200 chickens. Among other animals such as sheep and a few dogs, he also grows a variety of vegetables.

Farmers like Meulemans are in a scramble to make sure their flocks don’t become compromised.

“We don’t allow chickens from other farms or people that may have had infected feces on their boots to come to the farm,” said Meulemans. “And in that regard, we definitely take it seriously.”

In addition to Avian Flu, rising prices of transporting products and animal feed are only fueling the fire.

“We have seen gas prices down a little bit more, but diesel price is not as much,” said Smith. “Labor is always a concern and certainly is an impact. And then, of course, feed. These animals are fed typically a corn—soybean meal blend.”

Experts also say that consumers of properly cooked eggs have no need to worry about being infected.

Currently, there’s no clear projection on when Avian Flu cases might drop.

