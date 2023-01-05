Residential fire destroys home on Addison Street

A home was destroyed in the early morning of January 5 on Addison Street in South Bend.
A home was destroyed in the early morning of January 5 on Addison Street in South Bend.(Don Schoenfeld)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A residential fire destroyed a home in the 4000 block of Addison Street in the early morning of Thursday, January 5. A firefighter said the home is a complete loss.

South Bend dispatch said the call came in for the fire around 5:30 a.m. Crews are still on the scene, and an investigator is present as standard procedure.

Crews used an aerial truck to help with the flames, as the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes known.

