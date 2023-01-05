Pair of Notre Dame defensive lineman declare for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier in the week, two members of the Notre Dame secondary made known their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, two defensive linemen are set to join them.

Jayson Ademilola and Chris Smith both announced via social media on Wednesday that they would be entering this year’s draft.

Ademilola has been at Notre Dame the past five years along with his twin brother Justin. While Jayson did not participate in the Gator Bowl, he did rack up nearly 30 tackles including three sacks over the course of the past season.

Smith was a graduate transfer from Harvard who came over prior to the 2022 season. He immediately fit into defensive line coach Al Washington’s rotation, making over a dozen tackles on the year and forcing a fumble in the Stanford game.

