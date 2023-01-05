Pair of Notre Dame defensive lineman declare for NFL Draft

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier in the week, two members of the Notre Dame secondary made known their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, two defensive linemen are set to join them.

Jayson Ademilola and Chris Smith both announced via social media on Wednesday that they would be entering this year’s draft.

Ademilola has been at Notre Dame the past five years along with his twin brother Justin. While Jayson did not participate in the Gator Bowl, he did rack up nearly 30 tackles including three sacks over the course of the past season.

Smith was a graduate transfer from Harvard who came over prior to the 2022 season. He immediately fit into defensive line coach Al Washington’s rotation, making over a dozen tackles on the year and forcing a fumble in the Stanford game.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new video has been released by police that shows the suspect in the killings of the four...
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
If you can identify this individual, please call Det. Lambright at (574) 389-4736.
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation

Latest News

IUSB's women's basketball team comes out on top in their game against Roosevelt University; the...
IUSB splits hoops double-header with Roosevelt
Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) in action during the first half of an NCAA college...
ND corner TaRiq Bracy declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey calls to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
NEW YEAR, SAME STORY: Irish remain winless in ACC play with loss to Boston College
Notre Dame hockey shuts out Alaska 2-0 in final nonconference game of season