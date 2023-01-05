Noblesville man killed in crash while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a fatal crash on I-65 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities were dispatched to I-65 near mile-marker 230, about one-fourth of a mile north of SR 10, on reports of a crash with serious injuries around 9:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray Nissan Altima was driving south in the left lane when its back-right tire went flat. The driver then pulled over to the left side of the roadway, an area that had a grass median and a narrow area of rumble strips on the outer side of the fog line.

The driver of the Nissan parked partially in the grass, with a portion of the passenger side still in the left lane, and proceeded to change the tire.

A blue Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 42-year-old man from Galesburg, Mich., was driving in the left lane and struck both the right side of the Nissan and the driver. The Chevrolet then came to a stop in the grass median that the Nissan had partially pulled over into.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Miles S. Williams, 25, suffered severe injuries and died prior to being transported to a hospital. The condition of the Chevrolet driver is unclear at this time.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.

