New Benton Harbor housing development now accepting tenant applications

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New housing is coming to Benton Harbor, and Whirlpool has announced that it’s ready for potential residents to apply!

The Emma Jean Hull Flats, an 80-unit multifamily housing development, is being constructed on Riverview Drive. The development costs $23 million and is slated to open this Spring.

The complex is a key initiative of Benton Harbor and Whirlpool to promote housing that will be attractive to their employees and other city residents. Monthly rent will start at $1,350 for one-bedroom units, and $1,650 for two-bedroom units. The flats include a rooftop patio, waterfront views, and a dog park. The property also promises easy access to walking paths, kayaking, fishing, golf, and local restaurants.

The apartment will also reserve units for public service workers such as teachers, police officers, and firefighters.

This program, known as “Hometown Heroes,” will ensure that the building’s residents are connected to the community. Those interested in the Hometown Hero program must complete an application and meet the same leasing criteria as any other resident. Hometown Heroes will be eligible for reduced rent based on financial need.

Eligibility for the program will be consistent with all federal, state, and local housing laws.

Those interested in applying should click here.

