Michigan State Police release 2022 statistics on crimefighting efforts in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police have released new details about their crimefighting efforts in Benton Harbor last year.

Benton Harbor is one of the few cities in the state where Michigan State Police (MSP) have dedicated patrols to assist the department of public safety.

At a city commission meeting on Tuesday, MSP Capt. Michael Brown said violent crime was up by just 0.4 percent in 2022.

Troopers 107 illegal handguns — some of which were traced back to other violent crimes. Troopers also arrested 99 fugitives with existing warrants and initiated over 2,500 traffic stops.

(WNDU)

Brown also said there was an increase in drug arrests in 2022 compared to 2021. MSP also had over 2,500 citizen contacts, which Brown said were mostly positive.

To watch Tuesday’s city commission meeting, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.